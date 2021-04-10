HEYWORTH — Ryan D. Yoder, 43 of Heyworth, IL passed away 2:20 PM April 7, 2021 at his residence.

Private services will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at East Twin Grove Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Public visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to Ryan D. Yoder Memorial Fund.

Ryan was born February 2, 1978 in Urbana, IL the son Rick and Tina M. (Atkins) Yoder. He married Theresa A. Marr, March 21, 2016 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his mother, Tina M. (Chuck) Evans, Bloomington, IL; wife, Theresa A. Yoder, Heyworth, IL; children: Brittany Nicole Collins, Heyworth, IL and Cory Michael Collins, St. Petersburg, FL; siblings: Holly (Tom) Hanak, St. Louis, MO and Leeanne (Randy) Nesby, Heyworth, IL. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and employees, all of whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Howard and Beverly Atkins; paternal grandparents, Dean and Phylis Yoder; and uncle; Chad Yoder, Cambridge, IL.