GENEVA — Sally Ann Degenhart, age 83, of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Delnor Community Hospital with her husband Tom and daughter Ann at her side.

She was born December 5, 1937, in Chicago, the daughter of Stanley and Sally Jo (Krutkiewicz) Lipinski.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Thomas; daughter Ann (Doug Portz) Oldendorf of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter-in-law Debi Oldendorf of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren: Courtney Oldendorf and Madison Oldendorf both of Oak Ridge, TN, James Portz of Noblesville, IN, and Kathryn Portz of Ann Arbor, MI; sister Dorothy "Dottie" Martin of Scottsdale, AZ; and many other dear relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Walter Oldendorf and her parents.

Services for Sally will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chapelstreet Church "Neighborhood Church Multiplication", 2300 South Street, Geneva, IL 60134 would be appreciated.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For more information, please call 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.