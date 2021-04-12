FARMER CITY — Sally Ann Williams, 83, of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 8:20 P.M. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence.

A family graveside memorial service will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, Illinois, at a later date. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmer City United Methodist Church, The Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society, or Joe Williams American Legion Post 55. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sally was born on June 22, 1937, in Bellflower, Illinois, a daughter of Emmett D. and June Foster Kumler. She married Wayne R. "Ace" Williams on December 20, 1959, in Bellflower, Illinois. He passed away March 26, 2013.

She is survived by her children: Annette June (Kevin) Moreland of Maricopa, Arizona; David Wayne (Tracey) Williams of Charlottesville, Virginia; four grandchildren: Tim Maxwell, Hannah Williams, Grace Williams, Lily Williams; brother, Tyke (Jane) Kumler of Mesa, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Lowell Kumler; and sister, Ellen Mears.

Sally was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Federal Governmental for 27 years, and as an office manager/administrative assistant for Dr. George Elfers for 25 years.

Sally was a member of the Farmer City United Methodist Church, Sunday School Teacher for 15 years, church choir member for 35 years, and church handbell choir member or 27 years. She served as Santa Anna Township Trustee, served on the Farmer City-Mansfield Board of Education for 9 years, served as an officer of the Sesquicentennial committee and served on the Farmer City Public Library Board. Sally was a member of the Farmer City Shakespeare Club and the Farmer City Genealogical and Historical Society. She was active in Sweet Adelines for several years, and was active in community and school committees and events.