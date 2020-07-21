× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLANAGAN — Sally G. Cox, 74, of Flanagan, passed away after a long hard battle with cancer at 11:45 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care. Sally was surrounded by family.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Zion Cemetery, Flanagan, with the Rev. Matt Shields officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service at St. John's Lutheran Church Parish Hall, Flanagan. Memorials may be made to Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is assisting the family with services.

Sally was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Pontiac, the daughter of Henry and Maxine Morgan Smith.

Surviving are two sons, Brent Cox and Brandon (Amanda Camp) Cox, both of Flanagan; one grandson, Cooper Henry Cox; and two brothers, Larry Smith, Graymont, and Roger Smith, Knoxville; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Shields, Graymont.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Linda Smith.