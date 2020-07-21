FLANAGAN — Sally G. Cox, 74, of Flanagan, passed away after a long hard battle with cancer at 11:45 a.m. Friday (July 17, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care. Sally was surrounded by family.
Cremation rites were accorded, and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Zion Cemetery, Flanagan, with the Rev. Matt Shields officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service at St. John's Lutheran Church Parish Hall, Flanagan. Memorials may be made to Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is assisting the family with services.
Sally was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Pontiac, the daughter of Henry and Maxine Morgan Smith.
Surviving are two sons, Brent Cox and Brandon (Amanda Camp) Cox, both of Flanagan; one grandson, Cooper Henry Cox; and two brothers, Larry Smith, Graymont, and Roger Smith, Knoxville; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Shields, Graymont.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Linda Smith.
Sally was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan, and was a licensed beautician for over 50 years, operating her own small business in Flanagan for 46 years. She graduated from Flanagan High School and Midwest Beauty School. Sally regularly volunteered at The Good Samaritan Home of Flanagan, Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and Spare in Share in Gridley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health care for their loving care and her many friends who sent cards and letters to her. Sally was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
