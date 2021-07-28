NORMAL — Sally S. McMullen, 79, of Normal, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family service was held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Sally's life may make a contribution to the Mayo Clinic or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born June 9, 1942 in Madison, IN, a daughter of Arley and Mary (Bender) McMullen.

Surviving are her sisters: Sandy (Kenny) Mayer, Sharli (Lanny) Stankiewicz and Michele (Michael) Crutcher; and two nieces: Angi Tucker and Traci Walters.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sally retired in 1999 after a thirty-seven year career as a Senior Systems Analyst at State Farm Insurance Companies.

