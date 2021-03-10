LEXINGTON — Samuel J. Harms, 103, of Lexington, IL passed away at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Heritage Health, El Paso, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a family graveside service will be in Lawndale Cemetery, Colfax, IL at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Servants of Our Lord Ministry, P.O. Box 224, Lexington, IL 61753.

Sam was born October 17, 1917 in Forrest, IL the son of Mano and Anna Metz Harms. He married LaVerne H. Petersen on January 2, 1940 in Colfax, IL. They shared 79 years together and she died February 21, 2019. Surviving are three children: Loren (Linda) Harms and Larry (Barb) Harms both of Lexington and Karen (Mark) Young of Bloomington; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; two brothers: Ed (Thelma) Harms of Forrest and Donald Harms of Fairbury; and one sister Verna Ripsch of Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, and one grandson. Sam was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington. He was a lifelong farmer and farmed in the Lexington area for 81 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed his family. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health, El Paso and Carle Hospice for their loving care.