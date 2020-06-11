Sandi Isaacson-Thacker

Sandi was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Bloomington, to Lois Stapleton and George Thacker. She graduated from University High School in 1971. Sandi attended Mount Vernon Bible College for two years in Ohio. After 33 glorious years, Sandi retired from the Sanitation Department at Nestle USA, working proudly alongside her son for the last seven years of her career. She was also a proud member, The Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Local 342 (BCTGM342). After retirement, Sandi became a staple in Patrick “Pat Pat” her oldest grandson's life and enjoyed being his Nana more than anything in the world. Sandi was also passionate about her grandbabies Edward and Harley. Sandi also had many more lifelong passions such as sending cards, Christmas, Halloween, Steak n Shake, Culver's, sweet tea, and Coke with extra ice. Sandi loved to read (mostly every night), tend her plants, tomato plants, rose bushes, listened to the Beatles, Alabama, and loved country music. She rooted for The St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers every season.