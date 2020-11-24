Sandra A. Clapp-Walter

Sandy was a graduate of Tri-Point High School. She attended medical laboratory training at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. Prior to her retirement, Sandy spent many years working as a laboratory technician at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, IL. She was a faithful and active member of Springfield First United Methodist Church where she often helped prepare meals for those in need. She also helped establish a cancer support group to connect and encourage others with cancer. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing golf and bridge. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Sandy touched the lives of all who knew her and will be remembered for her love, faith, strength, and generosity.