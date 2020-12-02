Sandra E. Savage

Sandy's interests in all things led her down some unusual paths. She and her husband Richard bought and sold antiques and collectibles online and at flea markets for several years. She drove one year in the McLean County Fair's Demolition Derby, proving to her driver husband that she could do it too. She won the Pantagraph's Bill Flick's Ugliest Christmas Ornament contest, using garter belt clips and snaps.

A long-time member of the 2nd Presbyterian Church, she held a variety of volunteer positions over the years, but none were as enjoyable and satisfying as participating the Church's large mission sale. Starting from basic sale setup, Sandy would eventually Co-chair the sale event for a few years. She most enjoyed the outstanding faith, comradery and closeness of the 2nd Presbyterian community in developing this mission sale every year. Sandy also shared her personal kindness and charity in simple ways. Always in her car were gloves, hats and umbrellas, which she gave to people walking in the rain and cold.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia Brooks and sister Karen Tucker.

Surviving are her husband Richard, son Lucas (Elizabeth), daughter Lindsay, son Nicholas and grandson Gavin.