NORMAL — Sandra "Jo" McBurney-Walden, 83, of Normal, Ill., passed away on January 15, 2021, at Heritage Health, Normal, Ill.

Jo was born August 1, 1937, in Bloomington, Ill., the daughter of Lyle Vernon and Helen May (Daily) Kashner. She married Loren McBurney on April 27, 1957, in Bloomington, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2002. She later married Richard Walden on May 17, 2003, in Bloomington, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2020.

She is survived by three children: Nancy McBurney Mays, Charles Vernon (Beverly) McBurney and David Lyle (Jennifer) McBurney; nine grandchildren: Brooke (Blake) Gish, Brandi (Adam) Johnson, Whitney (John) Muir, Brianna (Bill) Leak, Bailey (David) Imig, Mackenzie Mays, Taylor Mays, Keenan McBurney and Lyle McBurney; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vernon (Becky) Kashner; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Kashner; and by many who saw her as a grandmother figure, including Aaron and Adam Halliday, and Anthony, Ashley, Alex and Amber Kashner.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, her son Lawrence "Larry" McBurney, and her granddaughter Morgan Mays.

She retired after serving as a dental assistant for both Dr. Tom Johnson and Dr. Vernon Haas.