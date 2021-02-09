NORMAL — Sandra K. Ritter, 68 of Normal passed away February 3, 2021 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria with her loving husband and sons by her side.

Services will be private at Park Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Bloomington, with entombment to follow. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family.

Sandy was born May 31, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Austin and Stella (Loy) Elliott. She was educated in the Peoria school system. On March 10 & 11, 1976 in Chenoa, she married the love of her life, Bill Ritter. Sandy was diverse in her work career. She was a hotel front desk clerk, a gift store clerk, banquet waitress, produce manager at a grocery store, and until her retirement, was a bank teller at Bank of Cullom in Cullom, Illinois.

Sandy is survived by her husband: Bill of Normal; two sons: Brice Heynen of Bloomington, and Aaron (Nikkie) Chapai of Normal; daughter, Kerry Ritter of Huntington Beach, Ca.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, William R. (Brenda) Elliott of Bartonville; five sisters: Marge Edwards of Morton, Wilma Graves of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, Dottsie Kraft of Peoria, Janice Glisan of Bartonville and Libby (Russell McKinney) Roffol of East Peoria. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Austin "JR" Elliott Jr.; two sisters: Joyce Elliott and Rebecca Elliott.