BLOOMINGTON — Sandra K. "Sandy" Addicks, 73, of 603 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in her home. There will be no visitation.
"Sandy" was born January 4, 1948, in Alliance, OH, the daughter of the late Alverda "Scotty" and Jesse Richards.
Surviving are two sons: Cody Addicks, Bloomington, and Shane (Ashley) Addicks, Bloomington; her sister, Terri (Ted) Smith, Crane Lake, MN; and two grandchildren: Alyssa and Tyler Addicks.
She worked as an x-ray technician, pharmacy technician, and nurse assistant. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and sky diving. She will always be in our hearts.
