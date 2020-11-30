WEST FRANKFORT — Sandra Kay Ferrell, 77, of West Frankfort, formerly of LeRoy, passed on to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. after fighting with dementia for the past several years.

Sandra was born on December 5, 1942 in Muncie, IN to Mildred L. Derby and William Stewart. She married Robert E. Ferrell on June 18, 1978. He survives along with four children: Kim (Rod) Blair, Karla (Tim) Fenton, Kelly Scott and Kevin (Nance) Satterfeal. Also surviving are their seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Nicholas, Sherice, Emma, Maddison and Eli, as well as one great-grandchild, Jurnee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; one daughter and one grandson.

Sandra was a bright and shiny star. She always had a smile on her face, a song on her lips, a dance in her step and an abundance of love in her heart. She shared every gift that God blessed her with including her passion for cooking. She lived life to the fullest and refused to let anything slow her down. She was an avid bowler for many years and loved to play Bingo. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in LeRoy. She loved watching movies and crocheting but her favorite thing to do was spending time with her husband, family and friends.