Sandra 'Kay' Hadfield

DOWNS — Sandra “Kay” Phillips Hadfield, 77 of Downs, passed away at 1:31 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at her residence.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. Beck Memorial Home is handling the arrangements.

Kay was born March 1, 1943, in Joliet, the daughter of Alva Kyle and Alpha Merle (Cavashere) Phillips. She married Clarence Hadfield on June 6, 1964. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Kathy (Jeff) Misch, Randy Hadfield, Kenneth (Cindy) Bays and Kimberly (Joe) Givens; her grandchildren: Casey (Christy) Misch, Kelly (Logan) Geigner, Blake Hadfield, Travis (Hannah) Misch, RaeAnn (Anthony) Block and McKayla Jo Misch; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Jennifer (Ray) Fleming, Kenneth Phillips and Debra Bays.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Kay never met a stranger; she was loved by all who knew her, and the Lord blessed her with a kind heart. She was a classy lady with enough love for everyone, always available (night or day) for anyone to bend her ear and provide them support in times of need, or offer a prayer. Kay lived for her family and she will be sorely missed.

Donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Bloomington.

