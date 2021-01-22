CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — Sandra Kay Pierre, 82, passed on to be with the Lord in the early morning January 21, 2021, at The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester, Ohio, the area in which she had lived for the past six years.

She was born Sandra Kay Nardin on August 5, 1938, the oldest of the two daughters of Frank and Thelma Nardin. She grew and was educated in Normal, Illinois, where her spunky personality helped to make her an award-winning 4-H participant, honor society member, homecoming queen and accomplished baton-twirler. She earned a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Illinois State Normal University and, shortly afterward, was married to her college sweetheart, Dale Pierre, in July of 1960.

Sandra and Dale moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where they raised three sons. Sandra was a devoted wife and a committed mother, spending countless hours supporting her husband and sons in their education and wrestling pursuits. All the while, she was also focused on her own successful career, serving her community selling real estate in the Wheaton area for over 30 years. Sandra's profession of faith in Jesus Christ guided her life; she was baptized as a believer in 1987 and was actively involved in Christian churches and ministries. She was known for her generosity and hospitality, her bright red lipstick and her big smile.