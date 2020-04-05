BLOOMINGTON — Sandra “Sandie” F. Camper, 75 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or to the Community Cancer Center.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandie was born on Feb. 20, 1945 in Lincoln. She is the daughter of Marvin Keim and Juanita Craig Keim. She married Lynn Camper on May 10, 1976 in Longmont, Colo.
Sandie is survived by her husband, Lynn Camper, Bloomington; her son, Jamie Leipold (Tera Knudsen), Bloomington; her grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) Leipold and Haley Leipold; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Leipold. Also surviving are her brothers, Larry (Wanda) Keim, Green Valley, and Kevin (Terri) Keim, Woodstock, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sons.
By trade Sandie was a hair beautician who owned 2 salons in Bloomington, The Lovely and Hair LTD. She would later go to work for State Farm Insurance Company as an executive secretary for 22 years retiring in 2012. Beyond working Sandie loved flower gardening, spending time with her State Farm girls going to the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Tea Room, and camping with her husband. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren.
Sandie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
