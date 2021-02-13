BLOOMINGTON - Sandy (Kletz) Holloway, 61, of Bloomington passed away surrounded by her daughter, surviving siblings, and three beautiful cats at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.

Sandy was born on May 7, 1959 in Bloomington to Irwin and Ruth (Cope) Kletz. Survived by her beloved daughter, Lindy (Geoffrey) Lewis of Bloomington; brother, Danny (Donna) Kletz of Bloomington; and two sisters: Deb (Ron) Slone of Crossville, TN and Nancy Kletz of Bloomington; several nieces and nephews; and her three spoiled cats, Diamond, Max, and Cami.

She was preceded in death by her parents; dear brother, Sam; niece, Brooke Merritt; and several fur babies.

Sandy retired from State Farm as a Legal Secretary in the Corporate Law Department.

Sandy loved and adored her miracle baby, Lindy, her husband, Geoffrey, and all 19 of her furry and scaly grandbabies. Sandy loved taking her favorite grand puppy, Cooper, for walks around the Lake. She enjoyed dancing to live bands every chance she had, long walks on the beaches, and enjoyed her vacations to Florida. Sandy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile that would light up the room, her love for family, and her amazing laugh.