BLOOMINGTON — Sandy Lietz passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1936 in Chicago to Dorothy Morrison. She spent most of her life in the Chicago area with her adoptive parents, Patricia and David Morrison.

She is survived by son, Steven Thompson, and his wife, Kris Thompson, and grandsons, Eric and Austen; daughter, Tracey Schmidt (Thompson), and grandsons, Nathan and Joel and great-grandson, Jonathan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (“Skip”) Lietz, a Chicago fireman, who was the love of her life.

This tribute, written by one of her grandsons, sums up her life:“Yesterday, my courageous, funny, and nearly unstoppable grandma passed over to the other side of eternity. She showed me how to be unbroken by hardships and still know how to laugh. She was always very kind to animals of all shapes and sizes (including 6 year old me!). She was small yet mighty. When it was too tough for others, it was just right for her. Go rest high on that mountain, Grandma Sandy. Your work on Earth is done.”