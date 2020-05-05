× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Sanford Sherwood Eugene Meggert, 80, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at his daughter's home in Bloomington, surrounded by his loving family.

Sandy is survived by his two daughters, Carol (Dan) Hanke, East Troy, Wis.; and Marjorie (Bill) Kauth Jr., Bloomington; one brother: Edward Meggert, Fairbanks, Alaska; and grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Hanke, Adam Hanke, Max (Katie) Hanke, Keenan Kauth, Kamden Kauth, Kaleigh (Luke) Estrada, and Koleton Kauth.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy A.(Worland) Meggert; his son, Michael S. Meggert; his parents, Erich and Freida Meggert; one brother, Kenneth Meggert; his twin sister, Sandra; and his loving companion, Jane Smandra.

Sandy grew up on a farm in Alpena, Mich., where work was made considerably easier by a pair of hands as big as catcher's mitts. He played baseball and was All-State football athlete his senior year at Alpena High School, where he is listed in the AHS Wildcat Athletic Wall of Fame.

He earned athletic scholarships and used those powerful paws to cradle footballs as a halfback at Michigan State before he transferred to the University of Wyoming where he was coached by the legendary Bob Devaney.