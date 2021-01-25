BLOOMINGTON — Sara Jane Milton, 65, of Bloomington passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born October 8, 1955 to Bernard W. and Clara C. (DePorter) Roach in Rock Island, IL.

Sara is survived by her children: Josie and Jason Milton; eight grandchildren: Jordan, Ryan, Jillian, Lexis, Jason, Jr., Thomas, Zoey, and Jackson; great-granddaughter, Indi. She is also survived by her siblings: Marty, Rita (Greg), John, Bernie (Donna), Mary (Bob), Gary and Pat (Patti).

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Mitch; siblings: Collee, Lori, Bobby, infant sister, Michelle and infant brother, Tim.

Sara was a graduate of Alleman High School in Rock Island, IL. She was an at home caregiver late in life, enjoying many crafts, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was loved and will be missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home with burial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Josie's name.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnmemorial.com for the Milton Family.