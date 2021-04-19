HOPEDALE — Sarah R. Litwiller, 91, of Hopedale, formerly of Delavan, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hopedale Hospital.
She was born February 16, 1930 in Arthur to Rudy H. and Sovilla (Troyer) Mast. She married Lloyd Litwiller on September 30, 1951 in Arthur and he passed away on February 11, 2001.
Surviving are her six children: David (Linda) Litwiller of Hopedale, Phillip (Jane) Litwiller of Newton, KS, Mary (Jerry) Holsopple of Harrisonburg, VA, Clifford (Nancy) Litwiller of Hopedale, Roger (Bobbie) Litwiller of Delavan and Dan (Susette) Litwiller of Hopedale; one daughter-in-law, Sherry Litwiller of Minier; 24 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two brothers: Freeman (Suzy) Mast of FL and Paul Mast of Arthur; two sisters: Clara (Wayne) King of Hesston, KS and Mary Litzinger of Columbia, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell; two sisters: Lena and Edna; one brother Daniel; and one infant brother.
Sarah was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Hopedale Mennonite Church and its Mennonite Women, was a children's Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher for many years. She also coordinated the Bible Memory Program at the church. Her and Lloyd served in Voluntary Service in La Junta, CO and in Tuscan, AZ for several winters.
She was a reader, seamstress, and made drawstrings bags for school kits for MCC. She crocheted afghans for each grandchild and quilted wall hangings for each of her children.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Hopedale Mennonite Church. Pastor Kurt Walker will officiate. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 also at the church. Burial will be at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Hopedale Medical Complex for their love and care.
Memorials may be made to the Hopedale Mennonite Church or Hopedale Medical Foundation.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.