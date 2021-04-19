HOPEDALE — Sarah R. Litwiller, 91, of Hopedale, formerly of Delavan, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hopedale Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1930 in Arthur to Rudy H. and Sovilla (Troyer) Mast. She married Lloyd Litwiller on September 30, 1951 in Arthur and he passed away on February 11, 2001.

Surviving are her six children: David (Linda) Litwiller of Hopedale, Phillip (Jane) Litwiller of Newton, KS, Mary (Jerry) Holsopple of Harrisonburg, VA, Clifford (Nancy) Litwiller of Hopedale, Roger (Bobbie) Litwiller of Delavan and Dan (Susette) Litwiller of Hopedale; one daughter-in-law, Sherry Litwiller of Minier; 24 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two brothers: Freeman (Suzy) Mast of FL and Paul Mast of Arthur; two sisters: Clara (Wayne) King of Hesston, KS and Mary Litzinger of Columbia, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell; two sisters: Lena and Edna; one brother Daniel; and one infant brother.

Sarah was a homemaker.