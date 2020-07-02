Sarah 'Sally' Boyd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO — Sarah Catherine “Sally” Daisy Boyd, 74, formerly of El Paso, passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center, Normal.

Sally was born Dec. 27, 1945, on the USNA Banana River near Melbourne, Florida, to the late Robert A. and Lucille E. Daisy. She was preceded in death by husband George, who passed away on May 31, 2020. Sally is survived by her three adoring daughters, Suzanne Stone (Beth), St. Louis, Missouri; Lesley Stone Quinlan (Patrick), Prosper, Texas; and Marjorie Boyd Hillard (Rhett), Clinton. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Daisy, Carbondale. Sally dearly loved her grandsons, Tyler and Ben Quinlan, and Victor, Fredrik, George and Henry Hillard.

Sally spent her early years in Southern Illinois and grew up on a farm, where she learned skills that became beloved hobbies later in life, and she imparted her talents and interest to her grateful daughters. Sally attended Southeastern Illinois College, and had various careers including working as an administrative assistant for the FBI in Washington, D.C., and the Harrisburg Illinois superintendent's office. When Sally and George relocated from Southern Illinois to El Paso, Sally started a day care in her home. When George retired from school administration, he became a school bus driver, and Sally was by his side daily as the monitor. Sally was a member of the First Baptist Church, El Paso.