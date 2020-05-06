LEXINGTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday (May 2, 2020) a great tragedy took the lives of Hillery Peters, Emerlyn G. Bennett and Sawyer J. Bennett in Lexington. A loving young mother and her two children were tragically taken from this world much too soon due to a house fire.
Sawyer James Bennett, 16 months old of Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His graveside service will be held on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. There will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of life held at a later time, when we can all gather together safely. Memorials in Sawyer's name may be made to his family in his memory. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Sawyer was born on Dec. 12, 2018, in Bloomington, a son of James Michael Bennett and Hillery Peters. Survivors include his father, James Michael Bennett, Cornell; maternal grandparents, Nickey (Joe) Williams, Lexington; paternal grandparents, James (Cathleen) Bennett, Cornell; and Teresa Bennett, Cornell; paternal great-grandmother, Eloise Dana Bennett; maternal aunt, Christina Gibson, Chula Vista, Calif.; maternal uncles, Steven Peters, Vandalia; Peter Williams and Evan Matic, both of Lexington; maternal cousins, Makaylin and Xander Gibson; paternal aunts, Maria “Aunt Ria" (William) Miller, Dana; and Sam Bennett, Cornell; and several adoring cousins on the paternal side.
Sawyer was only on this earth for 16 short months, but he stole the heart of everyone he ever met. He loved to give great hugs and snuggles. He adored his big sister and whatever she did he had to do, too, even if it was dressing up in princess dresses. He had an infectious smile just like his mama did and her goofiness, too. Sawyer had a fearlessness about him that he surely got from his dad, whom he loved very much and was dearly loved by him.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com
