Sawyer James Bennett

Sawyer was only on this earth for 16 short months, but he stole the heart of everyone he ever met. He loved to give great hugs and snuggles. He adored his big sister and whatever she did he had to do, too, even if it was dressing up in princess dresses. He had an infectious smile just like his mama did and her goofiness, too. Sawyer had a fearlessness about him that he surely got from his dad, whom he loved very much and was dearly loved by him.