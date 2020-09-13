CULLOM - Scott Alan Workman, 53, Olathe, KS passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. In honor of Scott’s love for the Cubs, the family asks that visitation attire be casual.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a. m. on Wednesday, September 16 at Cure Of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS.
Scott was born on November 19, 1966 in Salt Lake City, UT. He grew up in Cullom, Illinois and was a 1985 graduate of TriPoint High School.
To view the full obituary, please visit https://www.porterfuneralhome.com/ObituaryDetails.aspx?id=60252&Name=Scott_Alan_Workman.
