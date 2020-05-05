× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MORTON — Scott C. Burroughs, 54, of Morton; and Columbus, Neb.; returned to his heavenly home on Sunday (May 3, 2020) after a courageous battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Scott was born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Peoria, to Calvin and Diana (Rein) Burroughs. He married Sheila Ragland in 1990 in Morton, and together they had two daughters. Scott's early career brought him to Des Moines and eventually, Columbus, Neb., where he later married Wendy Mullinix in 2016.

Scott attended Illinois Central College where he obtained an associate's degree in agriculture business management. He then graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He worked at the National Pork Producers Council in Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Nebraska to join Danbred North America in 1995. Nebraska Pork Partners (NPP) was formed in 2004, with Scott being a general partner and COO. In 2010, Scott returned to the family farm in Central Illinois to become the fifth generation of Burroughs Farms. Most recently, Scott also owned and managed a precision agriculture business, Bottom Line Solutions LLC.