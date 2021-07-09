BLOOMINGTON — Scott David Hutson, 56 of Bloomington passed away at his home on Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 5:18 PM.

There will be a graveside service for Scott on Monday July 12, 2021, at 11 AM at Evergreen Memorial cemetery in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Scott was born January 7, 1965, in Peoria to John and Martha Kafer Hutson. They preceded him in death. He is survived by: his aunts and uncles, Eleanor (Jim) Mott of Bloomington, Jeanne Kafer of Fairbury, Carol (Jerry) McGivern of Bloomington, Kenny (Gail) Kafer of Fairbury and many cousins.

Scott drove a cab in Bloomington Normal and worked for Kroger.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association.

