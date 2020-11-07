 Skip to main content
Scott E. Lanham
Scott E. Lanham

BLOOMINGTON - Scott E. Lanham, 33 of Bloomington, passed away 1:22 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.

Scott was born September 13, 1987 in Normal, Illinois, the son of Brian & Kimberly (Safford) Lanham.

He is survived by his parents; one sister: Ashley K. Lanham; grandmother Bonnie Lanham; and several aunts and uncles.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Beck Memorial is in charge of the arrangements.

