Scott Hohulin

WILDOMAR, California — Scott C. Hohulin, 59, of Wildomar, CA, formerly of Lexington, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Temecula Valley Hospital in Temecula, CA.

He was born on December 15, 1961 in Davenport, Iowa, to Samuel E. and Sandra L. (Martin) Hohulin. He married Alicia Ustariz in Las Vegas, NV, on May 27, 2001.

Surviving are two daughters: Samantha and Elisabella Hohulin, both of Wildomar, CA; father, Samuel Hohulin of Goodfield, IL; and two brothers: Steve (Mary) Hohulin of Madison, MS. And Shawn (Amy) Hohulin of Minier, IL.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Scott was an educator, body builder, trainer, nutritionist, entrepreneur, engineer, and friend to many. His list of universities attended and degrees is too numerous to list, but included several Masters and PhD degrees. His love of Jesus Christ was always evident to his friends, as was his love and admiration of his daughters, Samantha and Bella, who are his greatest legacy. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville, IL, with church ministers officiating.