Scott J. Harris

An accomplished swimmer at University High School, college (Scott was on Northwestern's swim team for four years) and master's levels, Scott (known as "The Frog" by his many college friends) had a wry sense of humor and was always fun to be around. He was a loyal, kind and thoughtful person. In California, he worked as a public servant, examining banks for the State of California. By the end of his career, he had risen to the highest supervision levels and had served his state well for over 30 years. Swimming with his beloved UC Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) team, he frequently competed in national masters meets and was able to reunite with his two college teammates and lifelong friends, Phil Dodson and Jeff Lukens, and occasionally with his first coach and father, Archie. He was an open water swimmer for many years and finished second in the 2000 U.S. Masters Open Water 5K National Championships. He swam Alcatraz, Donner Lake, Fort Lauderdale Ocean Mile, and many other races. Scott was an avid scuba diver and regularly took diving trips all over the world including Greece, Thailand, and the Galapagos with his diving and swimming friends. Skiing was also a beloved hobby, and he spent many hours schussing down the mountains in and around Tahoe.