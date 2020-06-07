Funerals Pending 6/8/20
ISAACSON, Sandra J., 66, Bloomington, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HALL, Rosemary R., 96, Bloomington, died Saturday (June 6, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LOGSDON, Joanne K., 86, Stanford, died Sunday (June 7, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

