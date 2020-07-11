Funerals pending 7/12/20
AUGSBURGER, Delbert J., 97, Flanigan, died Friday (July 10, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.

DUBSON, Richard Lyle, 91, Farmer City, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

LONGDEN, John "Jack", 86, Tremont, died Friday (July 10, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.

NANC, Robert Sherwood, 70, Bloomington, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

RARICK, Richard "Rock", 63, Secor, died Friday (July 10, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

