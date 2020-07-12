Funerals pending 7/13/20
0 entries

Funerals pending 7/13/20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLAIR, Phyllis J., 84, Bloomington, died Sunday (July 12, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

INMAN, Becky Sue, 61, Clinton, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

GAMBREL, Joshua Brian, 29, Heyworth, died Friday (July 10, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth.

SHOFNER, David Wayne, 74, Clinton, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SHORT, Mary Jo, 89, Roanoke, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.

WILLIAMS, Leona, 95, Bloomington, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, B

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News