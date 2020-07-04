Funerals pending for 7/5/20
Funerals pending for 7/5/20

CRAIG, John T., 80, Hudson, died Friday (July 3, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

ECKHART, Marshall L., 68, Normal, died Friday (July 3, 2020). Otto- Argo -Calvert Memorial Home, Carlock.

GEISELMAN, Terry, 80, El Paso, died Thursday (July 2, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

KIEFER, Louise, 94, Gridley, died Saturday (July 4, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

MEIER, Robert F., Maroa, died Friday (July 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

