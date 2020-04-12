Funerals Pending for April 13, 2020
Funerals Pending for April 13, 2020

ANDERSON, Earl B., 86, Bloomington, died Sunday (April 12, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

MOORE, Robert W., 87, Tremont, died Saturday (April 11, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.

