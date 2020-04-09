Funerals pending for Friday, April 10, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, April 10, 2020

HARWEGER, Gerald T. "Jerry," 56, Bloomington, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

MARQUIS, Deborah A., 65, Bloomington, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

POTTS, Jeanette M., 70, Clinton, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

REESE, Kenneth K. "Kenny," 78, Minonk, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. 

SHAY, Bonnie N., 90, Delavan, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan.

