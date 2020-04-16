Funerals pending for Friday April 17, 2020

EAST, Helen Horn Chaney, 83, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Sullivan and Mattoon, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.
EAST, Helen Horn Chaney, 83, Merritt Island, Fla., formerly of Sullivan and Mattoon, died Tuesday (April 14, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.
