Funerals pending for Friday, June 19, 2020

BEADLES, Nancy T., 77, Clinton, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BECKER, Dorothy Pearl, 96, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

FARMER, Kenneth, 64, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WILSON, Mary L., 89, Lincoln, died Tuesday (June 16, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

