Funerals pending for Friday, May 8, 2020
BURBANK, Betty Sue, 85, Eureka, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

CUSAC, Marie F., 91, Minonk, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.

PRATHER, Richard W., 62, Bloomington, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

SEIZ, Harold Edgar, 70, Normal, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

WEAVER, Merle Dean, 91, Clinton, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

