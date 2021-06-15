 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 16

HACKNEY, Dale Edward, 67, Martinsville, died Monday (June 14, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

REED, Patsie Lee, 89, Martinsville, died Sunday (June 13, 2021). Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville.

SHAWYER, Jill K. Huddlestun, 84, Casey, died Monday (June 14, 2021). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

 

 

