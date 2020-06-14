Funerals pending for Monday June 15, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday June 15, 2020

O'BRIEN, Marie F., 81, Bloomington, died Saturday (June 13, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

STERM, Marita, 77, Normal, died Sunday (June 14, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

WERTS, Howard Paul, 90, Clinton, died Saturday (June 13, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

