Funerals pending for Monday June 22, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday June 22, 2020

ALLEN, Ronald R., 64, Bloomington, died Saturday (June 20, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

DUNCAN, Evelyn M., 92, El Paso, died Saturday (June 20, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.

