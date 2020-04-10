Funerals pending for Saturday, April 11, 2020
0 entries

DUNAWAY, Ruby, 88, Cowden, died Thursday (April 9, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

OEHLER, Steven Donald, 62, Danvers, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Preston-Hanley Funeral Home, Pekin. 

