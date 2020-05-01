Funerals pending for Saturday, May 2, 2020
FRANKE, Dorothy 87, El Paso, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Restman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

KAPRAUN, Phyllis I., 87, Benson, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.

KRUSEMARK, Leonard E., 90, Emden, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan. 

LITWILER, Duane C. "Lit," 89, Delavan, died Thursday (April 30, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan. 

SCHMITGALL, Parker D., 5, Delavan, died Thursday (April 30, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan.

STUCKEY, James, 93, Bloomington, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

