Funerals pending for Saturday, May 23, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FARKAS, Ruth E., 64, Bloomington, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020). East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

FOLKS, Mariah, 37, El Paso, died Thursday (May 21, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home. 

RAYMER, Marvin L., 77, LeRoy, died Thursday (May 21, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News