Funerals pending for Saturday, May 9, 2020
BASTING, Dorothy, 93, Normal, died Wednesday (May 6, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

CARTER, Sally, 72, Pontiac, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. 

MILLS, Dixie Lee, 76, Normal, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

SCOTT, Gladys M., 93, LeRoy, Thursday (May 7, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy.

WILLIAMS, Calvin W., 68, Hopedale, died Thursday (May 7, 2020). Haensel Funeral Home, Minier. 

