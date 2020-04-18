Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 19, 2020
Funerals Pending for Sunday, April 19, 2020

SANDBERG, Karen, 77, Heyworth, died Friday (April 17, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WOLLBERG, Dorothy, 84, El Paso, died Friday (April 17, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

