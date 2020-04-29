Funerals pending for Thursday, April 30, 2020
LYNCH, Nancy, 77, Heyworth, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth. 

MEYER, Janice S., 71, Atlanta, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

