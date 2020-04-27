Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

BRAKSICK, William L., 87, Flanagan, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.

ELLIS, Aurel E., 88, Chenoa, died Sunday (April 26, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. 

GARBER, Gregory R., 56, Delavan, died Monday (April 27, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan.

GREENSLATE, Michelle R., 47, Mackinaw, died Sunday (April 26, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

