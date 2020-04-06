Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

BALLINGER, David E., 68, Normal, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

HOUGHAM, Virginia M., 84, McLean, died Saturday (April 4, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

JOHNSON, Harry Michael II, 31, Chenoa, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. 

McKEY, Allison J., 34, Denver, Colo., died Saturday (April 4, 2020). Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. 

PITTS, Arthur L., 89, Toluca, died Sunday (April 5, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca.

