Funerals pending for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

GARRETSON, Rosalie J., 82, Pontiac, died Friday (May 1, 2020). Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

GESKE, Mary L., 83, Bloomington, died Sunday (May 3, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LOGAN, Paul E. Sr., 88, Lincoln, died Sunday (May 3, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

